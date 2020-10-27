Weekly PUP cost reaches €85m as 50,000 additional workers sign up

Digital Desk Staff

Almost 52,000 more people have been received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week after the country moved into Level 5 restrictions.

More than 295,000 people were issued the payment today, at a cost of €85 million to the state.

Included in that figure are 11,000 people who were working in the accommodation and food sector.

Dublin recorded the highest number of people in receipt of the PUP with 99,157, followed by Cork with 28,962. Leitrim had the lowest number of people signed up to the payment with 1,703.

A fourth rate of PUP has been added for those who had been earning over €400 prior to signing up for the payment, with eligible recipients, both new and existing, receiving the increased payment automatically.

A statement from the Department of Social Protection added that 3,900 workers are currently in receipt of an Enhanced Illness Benefit payment.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the latest figures reflect the economic impact of the decision to move to Level 5.

“My key message in relation to PUP is to apply online so that your payment can be processed as quickly as possible,” Ms Humphreys instructed.

“Anybody who has been temporarily laid-off should apply for the PUP online via www.mywelfare.ie – that is the quickest and easiest way to claim and receive a payment,” she added.