10 people accused of sharing images of boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriégel

Tom Tuite

Six men and four women have been accused of sharing names and pictures of the two boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriégel on Facebook and Twitter.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14th, 2018.

Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

One teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. Boy B was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13-year-olds at the time of the murder and as juveniles had the legal right to anonymity. After their trial, images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

The 10 people, aged between 22 and 48, were investigated and had their cases listed before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court yesterday and today.

No pleas were entered.

Judge O’Shea adjourned all the cases until December 2nd next. They will then be expected to indicate how they will plead, and have hearing dates set if they are contesting the charges.

Anonymity rule

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

At the teenagers’ first appearances at the Children’s Court in Dublin, Judge John O’Connor reminded the news media of the reporting restrictions.

He also warned social media users they would face prosecution if they identified the pair.

That order continued and was reiterated by Mr Justice Paul McDermott right throughout the trial in the Central Criminal Court last year.

Dublin District Court heard yesterday and today that in the days after the boys were convicted, from June 18th – 20th, 2018, a number of posts online breached the court orders and the Children Act.

Nine of the defendants are from around Dublin and the remainder lives in Co Kildare. Three of them were dealt with in their absence but they had legal representation in court.

They are accused of breaking the anonymity rule by illegally sharing images or naming the boys, contrary to section 252 of the Children Act.

Judge Brian O’Shea was given an outline of the allegations. He then told state solicitor Edward Flynn he agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions that the cases should be dealt with at district court level, and he accepted jurisdiction.

Gardai handed over copies of prosecution evidence to the defendants’ solicitors.