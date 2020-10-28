18% rise in domestic abuse calls to gardaí as Operation Faoiseamh continues

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have recorded an 18 per cent year-on-year increase in calls for assistance in relation to cases of domestic violence compared to the same period in 2019.

The figures have been released as gardaí launch phase three of Operation Faoiseamh to assist vulnerable people and victims of domestic abuse.

As part of the operation to date, 15,320 contacts or attempted contacts to victims of domestic violence had been recorded by gardaí between January 1st and October 12th.

There has also been a year-to-date increase of 14.7 per cent in the number of detentions in relation to breaches of court orders granted under the Domestic Violence Act, 2018.

Under phase two of the operation, 107 prosecutions had been made between May 13th and 27th.

Gardaí stressed that current Level 5 travel restrictions, under which people are asked to stay within 5km of their home, does NOT apply to those escaping a risk of harm.

Phase three of the operation will see gardaí around the country continue to reach out and make contact with previous victims, offering support and assistance, while also enforcing court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

Detective Chief Superintendent, Declan Daly said: “Prior to the commencement of Operation Faoiseamh I assured those victims experiencing domestic abuse that An Garda Síochána were available to assist you in this difficult time.

“[Gardaí] are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community may have at this time. I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protect the most vulnerable in society.

“Operation Faoiseamh has been established to ensure you are safe, if you feel threatened or are in fear please contact us and we will respond quickly and robustly.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.

“If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect”.