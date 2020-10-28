Anti-social behaviour in Pollerton has become a living hell for residents

By Suzanne Pender

SHOCKING incidents of drug dealing, dumped dead animals and burnt-out vehicles have tuned a “no man’s land” in Pollerton into a nightmare for local residents.

A secluded area of waste ground between houses on Staplestown Road and Pollerton Road, Carlow has become a sinister target for anti-social behaviour.

The activity has terrified residents, who for years have tried their best to maintain the council-owned land but now have simply had enough.

“We’ve found drug paraphernalia, dead animals … dogs, cats, kittens, three dead rabbits in a bag there last week. A motorbike was set on fire out there recently and also our bins were set on fire … that was frightening alright,” said one resident.

“You’re just afraid of what can happen out there. It’s a no man’s land, a Bermuda Triangle, that’s what it is,” she added.

The ground was created almost 40 years age following the construction of what is known locally at the ‘new houses’ on Staplestown Road.

This created a waste ground between Staplestown Road and the rear of five houses on Pollerton Road.

For decades, the area was full of rubble and waste material, but in recent years a right of way was instated to a new property, which made the area more assessable, but unfortunately also attracting anti-social behaviour.

“We like to be able to keep it clean and spray the weeds and things, but it’s just gone too dangerous. We’ve had a few problems over the years, but it has escalated in recent weeks,” said a resident.

“You go out there and you don’t know what you’ll find … this morning it was a child’s bike; I don’t know if it’s stolen or what, but we rang the guards to let them know that we have it here,” she said.

“I live here and I’m entitled to live here without feeling threatened,” the resident remarked.

The matter was raised at a recent council meeting by cllr Adrienne Wallace, who highlighted the plight of residents coping with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour on their doorsteps. The area has no lighting, but regularly people have been observed walking through and using it as a shortcut.

“Cllr Wallace and cllr Andrea Dalton have been very good and the council has been up here, too, and did listen to us. The guards have also been very supportive,” said a resident.

Carlow County Council has suggested opening up the area, making it a more permanent walkway with lighting, so this is something the residents are positively considering.