Boy settles case against Rotunda Hospital for €120,000

Ann O'Loughlin

A boy who claimed there was a delay in the diagnosis of a problem with his hips after his birth at the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin has settled his High Court action for €120,000.

Michael O’Connell, who is now seven years old, had to have an operation on his hip two years ago after his GP first noted a hip problem when he was four months old.

In the High Court today Michael’s Counsel, Alan Keating BL instructed by Rachael Liston solicitor, said it was their case the baby should have been screened for hip instability on his birth according to the hip screening protocol in place at the hospital.

The Rotunda Hospital Dublin, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told, admitted a breach of duty in the case. The hospital admits that on October 28th, 2013 the baby was discharged home without the protocol having been followed as required. It also admits liability in relation to the delay in diagnosis of the baby’s hip problem for the period from October 28th, 2013 to April 15th, 2014.

Counsel told the court there were issues in relation to causation, but the settlement had been reached after mediation.

Mr Keating said the boy had surgery in 2018. It took him several weeks to recover. He is now running and walking and in a much better position than his parents had initially feared.

Michael O’Connell, Butterfield Orchard, Rathfarnham, Dublin had through his mother Elizabeth O’Connell sued the Rotunda Hospital.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was an excellent one.