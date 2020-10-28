Carlow ambulance staff deserve better than current conditions – Murnane O’Connor

There was a disagreement over whether the ambulance base in Carlow is fit for purpose in the Dáil recently.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor described her “shock and horror” at inspecting the base recently to find no fire escape or room for social distancing among other issues. She lauded the ambulance staff in Carlow and said they deserved better.

“They are operating out of a prefab with one shower. There is one shower and 18 staff. Men and women sharing one shower is very unsuitable. They do not have enough locker space and there is one computer between 18 staff, which is totally inadequate for online training.

“The store for their equipment is located some distance away, which, in an emergency, could cause a hazard at night if further restocking of vehicles were needed. These good men and women are exposed daily to myriad health and safety issues and they only seek proper working facilities to keep them safe as they operate on the Covid-19 testing front line.”

However, junior minister Frank Feighan said in response that a safety audit had been carried out on 19 October and “confirmed the base is kept in good order and that all health and safety requirements are being met”.

“The ambulance officer in the south region advises that the National Ambulance Service operates a comprehensive safety management system across all its premises across the south and continues to work collaboratively with staff, HSE estates and external providers to ensure any concerns or issues that occur are dealt with as quickly as possible.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor had also queried that the ambulance base had been allocated €350,000 of the building of a fit-for-purpose base three years years ago but only €50,000 had been spent.

Minister Feighan said: “The capital spend is prioritised by the National Ambulance Service and I have been dealing with this situation over the years. Normally the National Ambulance Service has a say over county boundaries and it has a certain model that works. Works costing €50,000 were carried out at the ambulance base to make it fit for purpose.”

In response to news of the safety audit, Deputy Murnane O’Connor believed the prefab was not acceptable and called for rooms in neighbouring St Dympna’s Hospital to be utilised by the ambulance service.

“I do not think a prefab is acceptable. My biggest concern, and I have said this to the HSE and to the Minister, is we have a fabulous building in St. Dympna’s Hospital, which is beside the prefab. There are vacant rooms in the hospital and if the paramedics could be allowed into the two or three little rooms in St Dympna’s Hospital that are not being used it would be very good for the paramedics and it would be good for everybody.

“When people work really hard, particularly in our front-line services, and we all know the work they are doing particularly during these times, it is important that they go back somewhere that is fit for purpose. I have to say I am a little bit taken aback by the reply but I will go back and try to get more information. The only thing I ask tonight is that the Minister of State goes back to the HSE to ask it for a small bit of money to get the paramedics into the small building in St. Dympna’s. That would be very good progress.”

Minister Feighan said he would bring back the St Dympna’s proposal back to the HSE.