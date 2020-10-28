Carlow groups allocated funding for integration projects

Three community groups in Carlow will benefit from €13,444 in funding to support integration projects during the pandemic.

An Gairdín Beo will get €4,620 while Tullow’s Forward Steps Family Resource Centre receives €3,870 and Carlow town’s St Catherine’s Community Services Centre gets €4,954.

“I am delighted that three organisations in Carlow will benefit from funding through the 2020 Communities Integration Fund to support their activities which are more important than ever,” said Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

“People in Carlow have come together like never before for the betterment of their communities, and in these challenging times it is vital that we ensure that everyone in our society feels included and that they belong.

“It is so welcome that almost every county in Ireland will benefit from funding for locally run projects to support the integration of migrants.”

The fund is intended to support the integration of migrant and host communities, all applications had to demonstrate how they will involve both migrant and host communities in the activities proposed.

A total of almost €500,000 in grant funding has been provided to 113 groups nationwide this year. This is the fourth year of the Communities Integration Fund, bringing the total amount made available to date to over €2.0 million.

The projects granted funding are small community-based projects. A maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 is allocated to any single project.

Community groups received funding for activities such as intercultural awareness, combating racism and xenophobia, sport and community games and education.