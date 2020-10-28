Coronavirus: six further deaths while 675 cases confirmed

Digital Desk Staff

There have been six further deaths and 675 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the State this evening.

Of the cases notified today, 199 are located in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

65 per cent of today’s cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 35 years old.

There were 328 confirmed cases hospitalised with the virus as of 2pm today, with 41 patients in intensive care.

It comes as the number of new Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes has tripled this week.

The latest HSE figures show that 15 clusters have been recorded, up from five the previous week.

New outbreaks in private households have risen from 461 to 521 this week, while cases in meat plants have increased fivefold from seven to 41.

There has been 19 new clusters in childcare facilities and a further 46 in schools, the same number as the previous week.

Second-level teachers have voted for industrial action over safety concerns and pay in schools following their reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A further 840 cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland today, with nine additional deaths recorded.

3,722 people were tested in the region in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23 per cent.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus in the region, with 44 in intensive care.

Germany and France are bracing for new lockdowns as governments seek to stop the fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases filling European hospitals.

It is expected that President Emmanuel Macron will announce tough measures during a televised address to the nation this evening.

Meanwhile, Germany’s federal and state governments agreed today to introduce new lockdown measures starting from November 2nd to curb the spread of the virus.

“These are tough measures,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters, saying that Germany had reached a point where it could not say where 75 per cent of its cases had come from.