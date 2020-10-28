Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joe Carroll

Joe Carroll, Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 27th October 2020 peacefully at the District Hospital Carlow; Beloved husband of the late Ann and brother of the late Maura; Sadly missed by his loving sons Conor, Garry and Glen, daughter Fidelma, partner Bernie, sister Angela, brothers-in-law Dermot and Frank, son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Ailbe and Caroline, grandchildren Chloe, Alice, Lydia and Niamh, great grandchildren Daniel and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, via the Shillelagh Road, on Thursday, for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to Carlow Hospice.

Healy, Clare (née Farrell)

Healy, Clare, 27 October 2020,(Signacare, Killerig, Co. Carlow and formerly of St. Agnes Park, Crumlin, Dublin) In her 91st year and under the exceptional care of the staff of Signacare Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Rory and Seamus, daughters-in-law Úna and Karen, grandchildren Clare and Michael, sisters Bernie and Therese, relatives and friends.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Clare’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Clare, would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

To view Clare’s Mass on Saturday at 10:30am please see link

https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/

EDWARDS Brendan

Carriage House, Ballylough, Ferns, Wexford / Enniscorthy, Wexford / Tullow, Carlow

Peacefully after a short illness), on Tuesday 27 October. Brendan, Carriage House, Ballylough, Ferns, Enniscorthy & formerly Tullow, Co Carlow. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of David & Siobhán and brother of Carmel, Mary, John & the late Billy & Pat. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jim, loving grandchildren Brendan, Aideen, Josh, Ruby, Sophie, Mia-Rose, Robyn, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass for family & close friends will be held on Thursday morning in St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend Brendan’s Funeral but cannot owing to current Govt. restrictions you may leave a message of sympathy in the “condolences” section below and may view Brendan’s funeral on www.staidanscathedral.ie from 10 o’c on Thursday.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Lung Cancer Research