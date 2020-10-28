Gardaí vow to support victims of domestic abuse as the Covid lockdown continues

By Elizabeth Lee



Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person, the gardaí announced today.

An Garda Síochána today, Wednesday 28 October announced the start of another phase of Operation Faoiseamh. This phase will once again see An Garda Síochána prioritise citizens vulnerable to and victims of domestic abuse.

This third phase will see the gardaí combine the actions of the previous phases. They have promised to proactively reach out and make contact with previous victims to provide reassurance and support, and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.

There will also be a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

An Garda Síochána continues to treat all instances of domestic abuse as a priority as they vowed to ‘keeping people safe’, and in particular the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. The vulnerable and victims of abuse will continue to receive the highest priority response, a statement from the gardaí said.

They added that they would continue to liaise with their partners in state and non-state agencies, to facilitate access to support services as well as courts services.

The statement also said that the gardaí’s usual resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and front line Gardaí are all resources available to respond to these crimes and support these citizens.

Operation Faoiseamh Key Statistics to date:

• An Garda Síochána has recorded an 18% (as of 19/10/2020) year on year increase to date in calls for assistance in respect of Domestic related issues between 2019/2020.

• A total of 15,320 contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded as part of Operation Faoiseamh – Phase I for incidents which have been reported between 1 January 2020 and 12 October 2020.

• There has been a year to date increase in detections for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018 of 14.7% as 15 September.

• Between the 13 May 2020 and the 27 May 2020, a total of 107 prosecutions connected to Operation Faoiseamh – Phase II

Ireland is currently at Level 5 of the National Framework for Living with COVID-19. The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Amendment) (No.8) Regulations 2020 are currently in force and restrict movement of persons from their place of residence.