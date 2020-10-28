Government outlines plan for survivors to access Mother and Baby Home records

Sarah Mooney

The Government has outlined a plan for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes to be given access to their personal records in a manner consistent with GDPR rules this evening.

It comes amid widespread backlash over a bill passed in the Dáil which campaigners said would seal the records from survivors for the next 30 years.

In a statement issued by its press office this evening, the Government said it had “a detailed reflection on all of the issues of public concern that were raised in recent days” at a meeting today.

“The Government acknowledges and regrets the genuine hurt felt by many people across Irish society,” the statement said.

“It is determined to take the necessary actions to ensure that these concerns are dealt with in a manner that is timely, appropriate and that is focused on the needs of victims and survivors.”

The Government outlined a number of steps to be taken in relation to the matter that were agreed today at its meeting.

This includes a commitment to engaging with the Data Protection Commissioner to ensure the rights of citizens to access personal information about themselves are “fully respected and implemented” when it comes to data relating to Mother and Baby Homes.

The Government also said it would work to establish a national archive of records related to institutional trauma during the 20th century in cooperation with professional archivists and historians, as well as with victims, survivors and their advocates.

The steps outlined this evening are as follows:

The Final Report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation, which is due for completion on Friday October 30th, will be published as soon as possible after it is received by the Minister.

As required by law, upon receipt the Final Report will be immediately referred to the AG for legal advice as to whether it might prejudice any criminal proceedings that are pending or in progress. To expedite publication, the AG will ensure that additional resources are in place to speedily review for publication what is expected to be a very lengthy Report.

All relevant Government Departments and Agencies will develop a comprehensive State response to the findings and recommendations of the Final Report for urgent consideration by the Government.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Affairs, along with Túsla, will continue to engage closely with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner to ensure that the rights of all citizens to access personal information about themselves, under data protection legislation and the GDPR are fully respected and implemented; additional resources will be provided where necessary.

The HSE will expedite implementation of the provision of health and well-being supports to survivors.

The Government will advance its work on the Information and Tracing legislation, with a view to publication next year.

The Government will also urgently proceed with the legislation to provide for sensitive and appropriate actions at the burial site at the former Mother and Baby Home at Tuam, Co Galway, and at any other sites where this is appropriate.

The Government will work with the Oireachtas Committee on Children to seek an all-party consensus in the Oireachtas on these very sensitive issues.

The Government will work to establish on a formal, national basis an archive of records related to institutional trauma during the 20th century; this will include archiving relevant records and witness testimony by victims and survivors; it will be developed at a suitable site and operated in accordance with the highest international standards; it will be designed in cooperation with professional archivists and historians, as well as with victims, survivors and their advocates.

The Government said it “reaffirmed” the reasons for bringing forward the recent legislation which had sparked controversy “to preserve and protect valuable records that would otherwise have been destroyed or rendered useless”.

It said that it was a response to “the clearly expressed views of the Commission of Investigation” which had compiled a database of all the mothers and children who were resident in the main mother and baby home.

It said that under existing legislation, this database which “would be of considerable assistance to those involved in providing information and tracing services” would be “effectively destroyed”.

“As the information compiled in the database is all sensitive personal information, the Commission would be obliged under existing legislation to redact the names and other identifying information about the residents of these homes before submitted to the Minister; the Commission stated this would have the effect of rendering the database useless,” the Government statement said.

The Commission was of the view that the database should be preserved and made available to whatever body is charged with information and tracing services in a move that would require legislation, according to the Government.

“The legislation had to be passed before the deadline of October 30th in order to protect and preserve these vital records of a dark chapter in our history,” it said.

It comes as the bill in question sparked fury among opposition TDs and former Mother and Baby Home residents.

The Data Protection Commission previously said the Government had contravened European and Irish law with regard to the accessibility of personal data by voting to seal the records of Mother and Baby Homes for thirty years.

The decision not to accept opposition amendments to the controversial bill drew particular scorn from the opposition, with Holly Cairns, the Cork South West Social Democrats TD describing the action as “sickening”.

Opposition TDs had hoped to allow survivors of the system decide via those amendments whether their names and testimony should be disclosed.