Grieving parents of newborn Pippa keep precious daughter’s memory alive

By Suzanne Pender

‘THE kindest thing one can ever say to a grieving parent is to mention their child’s name.’

This poignant quote goes to the heart of a message the Deacon family from Clogrennane, Carlow want to encourage as they remember their precious daughter Pippa through their fundraiser for the charity Féileacáin.

Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland – SANDAI) offers support to anyone affected by the death of a baby around the time of birth. The organisation is the national charity supporting families affected by perinatal loss.

The charity was an enormous support to Yvette Connor Deacon and her husband Ben since their beloved daughter Pippa sadly died in May of this year.

Pippa died following an infection just 12 days after her premature birth at Holles Street Hospital, Dublin. From the beginning, Féileacáin was there to support the Deacon family in the loss of their only child.

“A lot of people have never heard of Féileacáin, but they are such a huge support to families,” explained Yvette.

“They provide memory boxes to parents who have lost a child, blankets and pottery prints of their child’s hands and feet. They also provide phone support and group meetings to those who may need it,” she added.

“Because of the restrictions, they even came out to my house and met me in the garden and also hand-delivered the pottery prints rather than posting them. I was so grateful for that … they couldn’t have been more supportive,” said Yvette.

“I am really lucky I have a great support network around me, but others maybe don’t have that, especially at the moment during Covid, when maybe the normal supports just aren’t there … that’s why Féileacáin is so important now more than ever,” she said.

Yvette’s fundraiser for Féileacáin in memory of her daughter has another very important element – a message that has, perhaps, gone unspoken for far too long.

“There is this miscommunication in society, where people think bereaved parents wouldn’t want people to say it to them about their child. It’s become this unspoken loss, but I would like people to know that’s its okay to speak about it,” insisted Yvette.

“For some mothers, all they want is to hear their child’s name. I’ve had situation where people, the most genuine, nicest of people, have ducked into shops rather than meet me … there really is this miscommunication in society.

Yvette called on people to “put their own fears aside and actually say it”, adding that having spoken to so many mothers who suffered the tragedy of baby loss, she knows the overwhelming majority want their precious baby to be spoken about.

“Some people are afraid they’ll upset the mother but, either way, those tears are there … that’s okay,” she said.

Yvette set up the fundraiser with an initial target of €2,500, but having reached €5,500 she’s now determined to keep going.

“The awareness side of this is probably even more important than the fundraising. I have strong family support around me … so many others don’t, that’s why Féileacáin is so important,” she said.

To support Yvette’s efforts, go to Féileacáin’s Facebook page and see Pippa Deacon’s Remembrance Fundraiser or go to Yvette Connor Deacon’s Facebook page and follow the link.

The Deacon family are also extremely grateful to Hugh’s House, a charity that provides accommodation to the families with children in Temple Street, Holles Street, the Coombe and Rotunda hospitals.

Yvette and Ben stayed in Hugh’s House during the precious days Pippa was with them.