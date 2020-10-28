  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man due in court after gardaí seize cash, drugs, imitation firearms in Dublin

Man due in court after gardaí seize cash, drugs, imitation firearms in Dublin

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Tomas Doherty

More than €30,000 in cash, €94,000 worth of drugs and six imitation firearms were seized by gardaí during a search of a residence in Dublin’s north inner city on Monday evening.

A man in his 40s is due to appear before court on Wednesday morning charged in relation to the seizure.

The search of the property on Gardiner Street was conducted as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 1 area.

Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle at Frederick Court at 8.15pm. The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Alprazolam tablets and a significant amount of cash.

He was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda station.

During a follow-up search operation in Gardiner Street, gardaí­ seized 4kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 and suspected Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. All drugs were sent for analysis.

Six imitation firearms were and some €32,000 in cash were also seized. A female, aged in her 20s, was arrested during the search and taken to Store Street Garda station.

She has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man (30s) dies in road crash in Co Roscommon

Wednesday, 28/10/20 - 9:40am

Ten due in court over sharing images of boy who murdered Ana Kriégel

Wednesday, 28/10/20 - 9:24am

Covid-19 transmitted in fewer than 10 schools, says Nphet

Wednesday, 28/10/20 - 8:52am