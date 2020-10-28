Man due in court after gardaí seize cash, drugs, imitation firearms in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

More than €30,000 in cash, €94,000 worth of drugs and six imitation firearms were seized by gardaí during a search of a residence in Dublin’s north inner city on Monday evening.

A man in his 40s is due to appear before court on Wednesday morning charged in relation to the seizure.

The search of the property on Gardiner Street was conducted as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 1 area.

Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle at Frederick Court at 8.15pm. The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Alprazolam tablets and a significant amount of cash.

He was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda station.

Gardaí attached to the North Central Divisional Drug Unit seized approximately €94,000 worth of drugs, over €30,000 in cash and six imitation firearms during a search operation at a residence in Dublin 1 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Pb0h3TKYrF — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 27, 2020

During a follow-up search operation in Gardiner Street, gardaí­ seized 4kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 and suspected Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €14,000. All drugs were sent for analysis.

Six imitation firearms were and some €32,000 in cash were also seized. A female, aged in her 20s, was arrested during the search and taken to Store Street Garda station.

She has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday at 10.30am.