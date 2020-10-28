Massive €27m warehouse gets green light in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

A COLOSSAL warehouse measuring almost 33,000m2 at a development cost of €27 million has been given the green light for Tullow.

Carlow Warehousing Ltd was this week granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the state-of-the-art building at Tullowbeg, Tullow.

It is estimated that the facility will create 100 jobs, with further jobs promised in the construction phase. Construction of this gigantic warehouse ‒ measuring over eight acres ‒ is expected to begin next January.

The warehouse will act as a storage unit for international retailer Smyths Toys, which has been successfully working with Carlow Warehousing Ltd in the area of warehousing and logistics for many years.

Businessman Ned Nolan of Carlow Warehouse Ltd this week warmly welcomed the An Bord Pleanála decision.

“When fully operational it will create 100 jobs, which will bring to 250 the number of jobs on both our sites in Tullow and Bagenalstown,” he said.

Mr Nolan stated that his company began its e-commerce centre in 2010 and has seen tremendous growth in this area over the past decade.

“It has expanded at an unprecedented rate, even before Covid. It’s amazing! The future seems to be in online shopping; that has become a major part of the retail business and that’s a trend all over the world,” added Mr Nolan.

He also said that his company has built up considerable expertise in the area of warehousing and logistics and has enjoyed a very successful working arrangement with Smyths Toys.

“They are a great company to work with and they’ve become huge; they are now all over England, Germany, Austria … a big international company,” he added.

The Tullow development includes the construction of a metal-clad industrial warehouse unit with a ground floor area of 32,954m2 and a 135m2 single-storey plant room annex.

The development will be accessed through the existing entrance from the Carlow/Tullow Road (R725) and also via a proposed new emergency exit onto the L1024 public roadway to Rathoe.

Mr Nolan expects the construction phase to be completed in mid-to-late 2021.

The planning application first came before Carlow County Council in 2018 and was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála. That body granted permission this week, subject to a number of planning conditions, including a development contribution of €496,335 in respect of public infrastructure and facilities.