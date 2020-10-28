Secondary school teachers vote for industrial action over pay and Covid-19 concerns

By Digital Desk Staff

Second-level teachers have voted for industrial action over safety concerns and pay in schools following their reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) have been voting as part of a series of ballots, according to the Irish Times.

One issue voted on was whether to take industrial action on the long-running issue of lower pay rates in place for more recent entrants to the profession.

Another issue on which ASTI members were asked to ballot was on how the union should respond to unilateral changes to work practices in some schools without consultation.

The ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action closed last week, with the ASTI starting to count the ballots on Wednesday.

Concerns

Following a meeting of its central executive committee in September, the ASTI said members had serious concerns about a number of matters as teaching was resumed.

The union said these concerns included physical distancing in schools, the provision of personal protective equipment and the definition of close contacts.

Concerns also included comprehensive testing and testing turnaround times, provisions for teachers considered to be in high-risk categories and IT resources to allow for remote teaching and learning.

In response to the ASTI’s concerns, public health authorities prepared a document saying they believe that fewer than 10 schools in the Republic have experienced significant transmission of Covid-19.

The briefing document prepared by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says very few schools are likely to have had “intraschool transmission” or cases spread within schools.

While there have been a total of 110 recorded clusters or outbreaks detected in schools since they reopened in late August, authorities say transmission in most cases is likely to have happened outside school settings.