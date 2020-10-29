Aldi suspends ‘non-essential special buys’

Aldi has suspended sales of its non-essential ‘special buys’ in the middle aisles of its stores for the duration of the ongoing lockdown. Special buy offers on ‘essential products’, such as Christmas food, beverages and DIY will continue to be on sale each Thursday and Sunday.

In a statement issued today, the retail giant, which has 144 stores across the country including four in Co Carlow, said: ‘Aldi have been fully supportive of the government’s actions to combat Covid-19, and have been at the forefront of the retail response to the pandemic, keeping supply chains open and food supplies moving throughout. The decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.’

Niall O’Connor, Aldi’s group managing director, added: “While we understand customers may be disappointed that they will not be able to purchase previously advertised special buy offers at this time, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience. We are working hard to reschedule these fantastic products once restrictions are lifted to ensure everyone can get everything they need for Christmas in Aldi.”

Aldi has also extended the opening hours of its 144 Irish outlets in the run-up to Christmas. Its stores will open at 8am during Christmas week and remain open until 11pm.