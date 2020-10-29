Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ann Canna (née Carroll)

Callowhill, Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Knockananna, Wicklow / Hacketstown, Carlow

Late of The Borrough, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and Knockananna, Co. Wicklow. Died 28th October at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Christy. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Andrew, daughters Claire Ann, Christine and Caroline, sons-in-law Philip and Pat, daughter-in-law Regina, brother-in-law Milo, sister-in-law Monica, her grandchildren Darrell, Brigid, Aisling, Darina, Joseph and Andrew.

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid19, Ann’s Funeral Mass will be private for family only on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Newtownmountkennedy, followed by burial afterwards in Killmurray Cemetery.

Joe Carroll

Joe Carroll, Ardoyne, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 27th October 2020 peacefully at the District Hospital Carlow; Beloved husband of the late Ann and brother of the late Maura; Sadly missed by his loving sons Conor, Garry and Glen, daughter Fidelma, partner Bernie, sister Angela, brothers-in-law Dermot and Frank, son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Ailbe and Caroline, grandchildren Chloe, Alice, Lydia and Niamh, great grandchildren Daniel and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, via the Shillelagh Road, on Thursday, for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to Carlow Hospice.

Healy, Clare (née Farrell)

Healy, Clare, 27 October 2020,(Signacare, Killerig, Co. Carlow and formerly of St. Agnes Park, Crumlin, Dublin) In her 91st year and under the exceptional care of the staff of Signacare Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Rory and Seamus, daughters-in-law Úna and Karen, grandchildren Clare and Michael, sisters Bernie and Therese, relatives and friends.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Clare’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Clare, would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

To view Clare’s Mass on Saturday at 10:30am please see link

https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/