€248k frozen, cash and watches seized in CAB raid

Thursday, October 29, 2020

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in counties Dublin and Wicklow today which led to €248,000 being frozen in a number of bank accounts.

The operation, which targeted the assets of a suspected organised crime group in the two counties, also included the seizure of cash and watches.

The operation consisted of the search of two residential properties along with three professional premises.

CAB raid CAB also seized 4,000 Australian dollars.

The following items were seized:

  • 201 Reg BMW 318
  • Cash to the value of €248,149 frozen in various bank accounts
  • Cash to the value of €11,800 and 4,000 Australian dollars
  • Gents Rolex Watch
  • Ladies Rolex Watch
  • Selection of designer clothes

Today’s operation is seen as a significant development in CAB targeting organised crime gangs involved in committing rural crimes across the country.

