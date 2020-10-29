€248k frozen, cash and watches seized in CAB raid

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in counties Dublin and Wicklow today which led to €248,000 being frozen in a number of bank accounts.

The operation, which targeted the assets of a suspected organised crime group in the two counties, also included the seizure of cash and watches.

The operation consisted of the search of two residential properties along with three professional premises.

The following items were seized:

201 Reg BMW 318

Cash to the value of €248,149 frozen in various bank accounts

Cash to the value of €11,800 and 4,000 Australian dollars

Gents Rolex Watch

Ladies Rolex Watch

Selection of designer clothes

Today’s operation is seen as a significant development in CAB targeting organised crime gangs involved in committing rural crimes across the country.