Family resource centres playing a vital role in a locked down society

Family Resource Centres in Carlow will continue to play a vital role in promoting important Covid-19 public safety recommendations and advice amongst harder-to-reach communities in the build up to Halloween.

Coming up to Halloween, people in Carlow will be tempted to socialise, to let their children have a “normal” Halloween celebration or let their guard fall which may inadvertently result in the spread of Covid-19. A key focus for FRCs over the next few weeks will be to help make sure that the public health guidelines and up-to-date restrictions are communicated effectively with all members of society.

Clare Cashman, Chairperson of FRCNF said: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the two Family Resource Centres in Carlow have played a key role working on the ground supporting communities. As we have seen in recent weeks, the Covid-19 crisis has not gone away, and the work of Family Resource Centres is critical.

“During the initial lockdown period earlier this year, FRCs experienced an increase in the number of people seeking mental health support and food and essential home supplies. They received more calls from migrant communities, including those in direct provision. The increase in demand came from many new people who had never used FRC services before, such as older people cocooning and people asking for food.

“FRCs will continue to play a key role in supporting communities by broadening our range of services and responding to the direct needs of some of our most vulnerable in society, we can effectively communicate the changing public health advice and provide vital supports.”

The Family Resource Centre programme has been in operation for over 25 years. Further information is available at www.familyresource.ie.