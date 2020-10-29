In-depth study will examine the needs of remote workers in Carlow

A STUDY examining the needs of people who work remotely in Carlow and the southeast is being carried out. The survey has been launched to help map future needs of remote workers in the region.

As a result of the pandemic, many people in the southeast now work from home. The local authorities and their local enterprise offices are conducting essential research to understand the future needs of remote workers and to provide supports for them.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, on behalf of the Southeast LEO, said: “Covid-19 has transformed how we live and work and has forced us to rethink our ‘normal’ way of doing things. Early indications suggest that there is an opportunity for locations such as the southeast to position itself as a real and meaningful alternative to city life.”

Mr Comerford added: “We would like to garner the views and insights from a range of key stakeholders on remote working opportunities, which will help us develop a structured approach on how best to maximise the opportunities presenting in the southeast as a remote working destination of choice.”

The survey can be found on www.surveymonkey.com/r/IRLSouthEast.

Highlighting the importance of supporting remote workers, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council on behalf of the Southeast Local Authorities, said: “From supporting the provision of broadband to digital county strategies and digital business supports, it is essential that we as local authorities listen to the needs of our communities, in particular around the challenges and opportunities that remote working presents to us.

“As a region, remote working provides us with a unique opportunity to enhance our resident employment base, particularly those who previously commuted for many hours a day and I’d encourage each and every person who is currently remote working to complete this survey and help us to plan for all our futures.”

The study aims to identify talent located in the southeast as well as their preference for smarter, more flexible working options and lifestyle choices. Remote workers who want to explore the potential for new start-up enterprises will be offered a chance to take part in the BrightStart Remote Working programme, which will support new enterprises working remotely to frame their business idea strategically.

Survey entrants are in with a chance to win a €100 restaurant voucher in their county. Restaurants include Sha-Roe Bistro in Carlow, Campagne in Kilkenny, Chez Hans in Tipperary, The Tannery Restaurant in Waterford, and Dunbrody House in Wexford.