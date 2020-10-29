Learner drivers face six month wait times for driving tests

By Digital Desk Staff

People who apply for a driving test will now have to wait about six months to be examined, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said.

The wait times are a result of backlog due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with test centres currently operating at reduced capacity.

There are now over 50,000 people waiting for a driving test in 51 centres across the country.

Nearly 5,300 people are waiting for a test in Tallaght, while there are over 3,300 on the waiting lists for two centres in Cork.

A total of 15 test centres have over 1,000 people on the waiting list, including Dundalk, Carlow, Galway, Gorey and Limerick.

Wait times

Driving test services resumed on a gradual basis on July 20th, after a suspension during the nationwide lockdown which began in March.

However, the RSA said waiting times are now significantly longer than the pre-pandemic norm of six weeks, with people who apply now likely to wait between 25 and 30 weeks.

It said it is putting a suite of measures in place to reduce waiting times.

Road safety campaigner Alec Lee has urged learner drivers not to drive unaccompanied while waiting for a test.

“You wouldn’t hand someone a gun without giving them instruction, I mean a car is a two tonne lethal weapon,” he said.

“Learner drivers, they don’t realise it’s just a small piece of rubber in the brakes stopping them.”