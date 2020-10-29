New website will help Carlow people with their mental health

A VALUABLE mental health resource for Carlow people was launched recently. Carlow Mental Health Association, supported by Healthy Carlow, unveiled its new website www.carlowmentalhealth.ie.

The website directs people to local, regional and national mental health and wellbeing supports. Information under headings such as ‘Are you in crisis?’, ‘Supports for older people’ and ‘Addiction supports’ is easy to access and free to use. The website also provides information on topics such as anxiety and stress as well as an information leaflets in Polish and Latvian that was supported by Carlow County Development Partnership.

Speaking about the website, Kathleen Chada, the chairperson for Carlow Mental Health Association, said: “It has been a project that we have had in the pipeline for several years. It wasn’t until we were given the support through the Healthy Carlow grant that we were able to make it happen. Information is key for people when needing support and we feel that this is a very valuable resource for the county.”

Healthy Carlow co-ordinator Eilish Langton said: “Healthy Carlow is proud to support this project and the valuable services this website can signpost to. It is projects like this that Healthy Carlow is all about.”

The Carlow Mental Health Association received a grant of €4,336 under the Healthy Ireland fund to support the development and launch of its new website. Healthy Ireland is a government-led initiative aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of all who live here. Now in its third year, it aims to provide funding to support local organisations in delivering actions which will improve health and wellbeing in line with ‘Healthy Ireland, a framework for improved health and wellbeing 2013-2025’.

Following an advertisement for the ‘Healthy Carlow, Community Mental Health Small Grant Scheme’, eight applicants were successful in receiving funds to the value of €30,000. Healthy Ireland is funded by the Department of Health and administered by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each local authority area. Healthy Carlow is administered by Carlow County Council on behalf of the LCDC.

The Carlow Mental Health Association website was launched by junior minister Mary Butler earlier this month.