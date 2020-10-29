Skull and baby doll left outside Carlow TD’s office

A SKULL and baby doll were placed outside the constituency office of deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who has come under fire following the ***Mother and Baby Homes Bill***. The Carlow TD voted with the government to pass the controversial bill, which critics say will prevent survivors accessing their information.

A database containing the names of every woman and child who were resident in the homes was set up as part of a commission of investigation into mother and baby homes. The database of 60,000 records is to be transferred to child and family agency Tusla for 30 years before being handed over to the National Archive. There is currently no legal clarity about what access is allowed to these records at Tusla, with many survivors distrustful of the state.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor defended her vote and said the legislation needed to be passed by 30 October, when the commission is to be dissolved.

“The main thing with the bill was to preserve the information. As a mother of four children and having talked to women affected, I would never ever seal files away that people would not have access to them … if we did not get this bill passed, information and files would have been destroyed.”

The Carlow TD accepted there were problems with the bill, but an amendment in the legislation underpinned a government commitment to bring forward more legislation that would safeguard access to women and families affected. Deputy Murnane O’Connor said she spoken to the taoiseach about the matter and planned to meet him again this week. She had also written to the tánaiste and the children’s minister.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor admitted there had been errors on the government’s part. “People have gone through so much. Since the bill, people have rang me crying. I firmly believe the handling from a government point of view was very bad. Communications has been a huge issue, too.”

The Carlow-based TD published a statement on Facebook last Friday outlining her reasons for voting for the bill. It attracted heavy criticism and accusations on social media, while she also received emails about her vote.

Speaking of the doll and skull left outside her constituency office, deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “People are hurting. I am very conscious of what families are going through. This is not about me but about making sure the families who have contacted me are looked after. I understand people are angry.”

The Mothers and Baby Commission was established under the 2004 ***Commissions of Investigation Act***, which says that commission records must be kept under wraps for 30 years.

Following the passing of the bill, children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman said the legislation needed to be passed before 30 October, when the commission is dissolved. He accepted there were legal issues around the 2004 act and the government needed to fix this problem. He added that it was not “morally feasible” to deny access to the information.