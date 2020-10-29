Weather warnings in place with risk of ‘significant’ coastal flooding

Tomas Doherty

People in Cork are being warned of “potentially significant” coastal flooding over the coming days.

A status yellow rainfall warning is now in place for the western half of the country.

Met Éireann has said flooding is possible in some areas, with up to 60mm of rainfall expected.

The warning for Connacht and counties Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and will last until 6am on Friday.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo from 10am to 4pm on Thursday.

Here is the latest cloud and rainfall forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Saturday morning. More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/poU4YW9Hy9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2020

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, said the bad weather will continue for a number of days with further weather warnings expected.

He said there was a possibility of some “potentially quite significant coastal flooding” in parts of Cork on Saturday, with the morning and evening high tides of particular concern for Cork city and Bantry.