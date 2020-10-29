  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Weather warnings in place with risk of ‘significant’ coastal flooding

Weather warnings in place with risk of ‘significant’ coastal flooding

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Tomas Doherty

People in Cork are being warned of “potentially significant” coastal flooding over the coming days.

A status yellow rainfall warning is now in place for the western half of the country.

Met Éireann has said flooding is possible in some areas, with up to 60mm of rainfall expected.

Surfers take to high waves caused by Atlantic swells in Mullaghmore in Co Sligo on Wednesday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The warning for Connacht and counties Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and will last until 6am on Friday.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo from 10am to 4pm on Thursday.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, said the bad weather will continue for a number of days with further weather warnings expected.

He said there was a possibility of some “potentially quite significant coastal flooding” in parts of Cork on Saturday, with the morning and evening high tides of particular concern for Cork city and Bantry.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Moisten air with plants and bowls of water to reduce Covid-19 risk, professor says

Thursday, 29/10/20 - 10:48am

Mother and baby homes legislation does not address all issues, admits minister

Thursday, 29/10/20 - 10:48am

Learner drivers face six month wait times for driving tests

Thursday, 29/10/20 - 10:27am