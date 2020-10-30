Carlow firms offering click and collect service

IT’S never been a better time to support local, with a host of Carlow companies providing ‘call and collect’ and ‘click and collect’ services.

Josopescafe on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow town is running a coffee and pastry takeaway service. The café will also deliver coffee and pastries to homes and businesses in Carlow town for €1. It can be contacted on 085 8150363 or check out josopecafe.com. It is open from Monday to Saturday.

Cibo café, also on Kennedy Avenue, is open from Tuesday to Saturday and offers its full menu for takeaway. The café can be contacted on 059 9193524.

The Health Store on 49 Tullow Street, Carlow offers a range of health foods, vitamins, minerals, homeopathic remedies, natural cosmetics and eco-friendly cleaning products. It is taking phone and email orders on 059 9140118 and www.heathstorecarlow.com. The store is also open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Businesses impacted by Covid-19 that wish to highlight what they are offering can email [email protected] or get in contact with ***The Nationalist***’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. ***The Nationalist*** will publish the information in print and online.