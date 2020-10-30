Close contacts of woman with Covid-19 were not notified by HSE for five days

THE close contacts of a Carlow woman who tested positive for Covid-19 were not notified by the HSE for five days.

A frustrated and worried Tracey Coakley spent the weekend before last chasing the HSE to contact her loved ones who were at risk.

Tracey ended up getting onto local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to finally get things moving.

The pre-school worker at Play Together, which is attached to Educate Together National School, had previously been notified that a child with whom Tracey was a close contact had tested positive. The mother of three tested positive and to her horror, her seven-month-old baby Chloe began to have symptoms.

“I knew I was positive and I was waiting for my baby to be tested as she was showing signs. She then tested positive. I was really scared that the my other two kids and partner were positive. Not knowing whether they were positive or negative was the hardest thing.”

She said: “We are fine now. My baby got the brunt of it and was sicker than myself, but she’s fine and on the mend.”

Tracey had been proactive and had contacted her close contacts – thankfully a small group – advising they should restrict their movement.

Tracey’s other family members have tested negative for Covid-19.

Up until last week, people could only seek a test if they were symptomatic or if they have been contacted by the contact tracing team.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor raised the matter in the Dáil last week as the contact tracing system ground to a halt with people advised to contact their own close contacts.

Tracey also went into self isolation in her home away from partner and children Ali (13) and seven-year-old Brody.

“It was horrible. Anyone who has done it would feel the same. You are sitting in the room facing the four walls away from your kids. You can hear your baby crying downstairs and you can’t go down and do anything for her. You are constantly ringing downstairs to your partner and older daughter to try to find out what’s wrong with your baby. It’s terrible.”

She added: “It’s just shocking for people left waiting to be tested, especially people in my situation who have small children. To be locked away from your own child or baby, that is the hard part. From what has come out, I am not the only one in that situation.”