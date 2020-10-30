Coronavirus: Six further deaths, 772 new cases

Tomas Doherty

Six further deaths and 772 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

There has now been a total of 1,908 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 64 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 228 cases located in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases spread across all other counties in the Republic.

Some 325 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 42 in intensive case. There were 15 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Counties Cavan and Meath have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Cavan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 669.5. In Meath, it now stands at 546.5 and in Westmeath at 413.4. The next highest counties are Sligo at 363.2 and Galway at 341.4.

The latest data shows the infection rate in Dublin for the past two weeks is at 251.6 cases per 100,000 people, below the national rate of 287.1 and lower than 15 other counties.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile nine further Covid-19-linked deaths and 566 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the North.

The death toll recorded by the North’s Department of Health now stands at 697.

There have been 37,782 confirmed cases in region.

There are currently 354 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

Earlier it was reported the weekly Covid-19 death toll in the North has risen for the second week in a row.

There were 37 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the region’s statistics agency, up from 27 the previous week.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency bulletin, which reports with a week lag, put the death toll at the end of last week at 979.