Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Midlands Prison

Friday, October 30, 2020

Tomas Doherty

The largest prison in the country is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Five inmates tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, the Irish Prison Service confirmed.

All the affected prisoners are based in one part of the jail and have been isolated in line with infection control procedures.

All other prisoners and staff are being tested as a precaution.

The Irish Prison Service said it was working closely with the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing.

An outbreak control team meeting has taken place to review the cases and to prevent further spread.

Prior to this outbreak, only five prisoners had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country since early March.

More than 800 inmates are housed in Midlands Prison.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Coronavirus: Six further deaths, 772 new cases

Friday, 30/10/20 - 6:00pm

Judge urges motorists to ‘take that second look’ for cyclists

Friday, 30/10/20 - 5:37pm

Covid-19 in NI: Nine further deaths and 566 new cases confirmed

Friday, 30/10/20 - 5:30pm