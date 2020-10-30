Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Midlands Prison

Tomas Doherty

The largest prison in the country is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Five inmates tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, the Irish Prison Service confirmed.

All the affected prisoners are based in one part of the jail and have been isolated in line with infection control procedures.

All other prisoners and staff are being tested as a precaution.

The Irish Prison Service said it was working closely with the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing.

An outbreak control team meeting has taken place to review the cases and to prevent further spread.

Prior to this outbreak, only five prisoners had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country since early March.

More than 800 inmates are housed in Midlands Prison.