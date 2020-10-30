Death notices and funeral arrangements

JOHN CUMMINS

John Cummins, Summerstown Drive, Wilton and late of Bagenalstown, Co.Carlow). Passed away peacefully, on 29 October 2020 at Cork University Hospital after a short illness.

JOHN, beloved husband of the late Josie and loving father of Maureen, Paula and Elma, brother of Edward,Colette and the late Jim, Mary, Anne and Kathleen, devoted grandfather of Camille, Cathal, Alex, Aodhan, Jennie, Jamie, Evan, Cian, Aimee and Chloe.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, uncle Martin, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

Ann Canna (née Carroll)

Callowhill, Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Knockananna, Wicklow / Hacketstown, Carlow

Late of The Borrough, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and Knockananna, Co. Wicklow. Died 28th October at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Christy. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Andrew, daughters Claire Ann, Christine and Caroline, sons-in-law Philip and Pat, daughter-in-law Regina, brother-in-law Milo, sister-in-law Monica, her grandchildren Darrell, Brigid, Aisling, Darina, Joseph and Andrew.

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid19, Ann’s Funeral Mass will be private for family only on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Newtownmountkennedy, followed by burial afterwards in Killmurray Cemetery.