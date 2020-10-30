  • Home >
Four arrested as cocaine and cash seized after ‘suspicious transaction’

Friday, October 30, 2020

By Cate McCurry, PA

Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized €50,000 worth of suspected cocaine and £12,000 (€13,3478) in cash in Co Louth.

Gardaí from the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit carried out a surveillance operation and saw what they described as a suspicious transaction in Castlebellingham on Thursday.

A car was stopped a short time later and gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and a number of people.

During the course of the search, the drugs and cash were seized.

A woman and three men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained in Dundalk and Drogheda garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

