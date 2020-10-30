Gardaí seize four firearms and €18k of cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí have seized four firearms and €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine during an intelligence led operation in Dublin yesterday evening.

A domestic premises and two vehicles were searched in a residential estate in Finglas, with gardaí searching two cars which have been seized for further technical examination.

During the the search of one car, gardaí seized a handgun, ammunition and €18,000 of suspected cocaine which was divided and bagged in small quantities.

In a search of the second car, gardaí recovered a sawn-off Browning shotgun, a SAKO rifle, a Rifle 22 with scope and ammunition.

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The search operation took place after intelligence was received relating to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Finglas area.

It was conducted by gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit, the K Divisional Task Force and the District Detective Unit with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

