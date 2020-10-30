Growing number of nursing homes battling ‘category red’ Covid-19 outbreaks

By Digital Desk Staff

Five nursing homes battling category “red” outbreaks of Covid-19 are receiving “intensive” support from the State, officials from the Health Service Executive (HSE) have confirmed.

The increase in Covid-19 cases seen in recent weeks around the country has begun to impact the number of homes requiring significant support to deal with serious outbreaks of the virus, according to the Irish Times.

This has increased from just one nursing home two weeks ago to five at present.

HSE chief Paul Reid said supports were being provided to about five nursing homes dealing with category “red” outbreaks under the HSE’s traffic-light alert system.

A further 35 residential care facilities facing category “amber” outbreaks were also being supported by the HSE.

Nursing homes coded as status red on the HSE’s alert system include those facing significant numbers of positive cases and pressures on staffing.

Infection control

Status red can also be designated where there are shortages of personal protective equipment or where public health teams fear there is insufficient infection-control measures in place.

Nursing homes facing outbreaks of this level were being kept “under very close watch” by health officials, Mr Reid told a briefing on Thursday.

HSE national director of acute hospitals Liam Woods said the majority of residential care facilities in the country “are managing fine” at present.

Deaths in nursing homes account for about half of the country’s 1,902 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Thursday saw a further six deaths and 866 cases of the virus confirmed in the State, with eight more deaths and 822 cases reported in Northern Ireland.