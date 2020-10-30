‘Howling Halloween’: Weather warning issued as Storm Aiden to make landfall

  • Home >
Friday, October 30, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued two status orange wind warnings for tomorrow as Storm Aiden is set to make landfall in the early hours of the morning.

The forecaster advised of “severe and damaging gusts” set to batter the country as an alert for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry will come into effect from 5am until 10am with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

The same alert will be extended to Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 8am until 4pm.

The rest of the country will be placed under a status yellow wind warning with severe gusts possible from 1am until tomorrow afternoon.

In a weather advisory issued for the weekend, Met Éireann said “very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.”

The forecaster said that spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding, while it will be very windy and stormy at times.

Some coastal flooding is possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds, it added.

