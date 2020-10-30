No evidence recalled hand sanitisers are unsafe, Education Minister says

By Digital Desk Staff

The Minister for Education has said there is no evidence that over 50 hand sanitisers products being withdrawn from schools are unsafe.

52 hand sanitiser, soap, spray and wipe products are being removed from circulation due to a “technical licencing issue” after previously being listed among 172 products approved for use in schools.

The recall follows a review launched in the wake of the recall of the ViraPro sanitiser last week, which was found to have adverse health effects with prolonged use by the Department of Agriculture.

“The Department of Agriculture have confirmed that there is nothing to indicate at this point that these products are not safe,” Minister Norma Foley said of the newly recalled products.

“The stock is being put to one side as it were, because there’s a technical licensing issue.

“At no point am I saying that this stock may not be in a position to come into use once again, we’re not indicating that there is anything unsafe in relation to the products that are being put to one side,” she added.

“We’re just suggesting that there is a licensing issue that needs to be rectified.”

Replacements

Following the review which found the products were not listed on the official register of safe biocidal products, the Minister said the products could return to use if suppliers complete the necessary paperwork.

As the newly recalled products include more than one in four of the brands of hand sanitiser approved to be used in schools, the Minister has moved to assure parents that the recall will not delay their reopening after the mid-term break.

“We have a helpline in place and all assistance that is necessary for schools who are having difficulty in sourcing replacement products,” Ms Foley said.

“Assistance will be made available by the department and the department will ensure that replacement product is in place.”

As schools were instructed to recall the products yesterday evening, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it was unhappy with the short notice received.

General secretary John Boyle said: “It is very concerning that many of the products on the approved list of resources have now been deemed inappropriate.

“That this information has come to light during the mid-term break is very unsatisfactory. School leaders and boards of management needed this break to recharge after an incredibly stressful nine weeks.”