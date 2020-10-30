Rare ‘blue moon’ will be first full moon on Halloween in half century

By Digital Desk Staff

The first full moon seen over Ireland on Halloween since the 1970s is set to grace the skies tomorrow night in an event that will not be seen again for another two decades.

A full moon was last visible from Ireland on the date of Halloween in 1974, according to Astronomy Ireland.

The astronomy society is encouraging everyone on the island to take in the once in a blue moon event before it is next visible in the year 2039.

This particular full moon will also be a rare “blue moon” – the second full moon in a calendar month.

“This is the second full moon in the month of October and this is also a rare event – two full moons in one calendar month – that it is popularly known as a blue moon,” Astronomy Ireland said.

“It gets even better in that Saturday is also the date that the distant dim planet Uranus is at opposition to the sun… so Uranus is closest to the Moon that night also,” the society added.

However, Uranus is set to be so close to the full moon it will be difficult to see with the naked eye or binoculars.

Astronomy Ireland has invited those viewing tomorrow’s spectacle to contribute to its magazine.

“Even camera phones can take great photos of the moon these days, either close up, or against a backdrop of buildings, statues or landscapes,” said David Moore, Chairman of the society and editor of its magazine.