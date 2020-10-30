Revenue seize €38k worth of drugs, 125,000 cigarettes

Digital Desk Staff

Revenue has announced the seizure of €38,500 worth of drugs and 125,600 cigarettes in separate operations in Athlone and Dublin.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers in Athlone Mail Centre seized 1.9kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, mitragynine and synthetic cannabinoids.

The drugs have an estimated value of almost €38,500 and were discovered in a number of packets which originated in Spain, the UK and the US.

The packets were declared as items such as ‘Men’s Waterproof Windbreaker’ and ‘Women Knit Shirt’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Mayo, Kildare and Cork.

Today as a result of three separate routine operations, Revenue officers in the Dublin Parcel Hub seized over 500 grams of herbal cannabis and over 125,600 cigarettes.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €10,000, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Sam in two separate parcels which originated in the USA. The parcels were declared as ‘Halloween Decorations’ and ‘Cereal Boxes’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin and Meath.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Winston’ and ‘Bon Slims’, have an retail value of over €87,900 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €70,020.

They were discovered in parcels declared as ‘Lego’, ‘Filters’ and ‘Clothing’ that had originated in Russia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Laois and Limerick.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.