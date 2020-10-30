Free, tasty Halloween treats up for grabs

Friday, October 30, 2020

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Bring your own little Witchy Poo, princess, monster or unicorn along to Kiltegan tomorrow, Saturday, and get lots of free, delicious Halloween treats!

Daisy Cottage Farm has been selling their cakes, buns, tarts and breads from a wonderful stall in the village of Kiltegan since the Covid 19 restrictions began. This weekend, Lorraine from Daisy Cottage Farm has baked up all manner of deliciously ghoulish goodies, but not hopefully any gingerbread houses!

She wants to give away some treats to every youngster dressed up for Halloween and The Wicked Witch of the West will be right there beside her to help pick out the tastiest, opps, most imaginative costume there is! Every single youngster dressed up will get a little treat from Lorraine from 10am to 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, Halloween, or All Soul’s Day.

Go along… if you dare!

