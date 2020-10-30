Tullow butchers is blazing a trail with online service

COVID-19 has seen many Carlow companies begin trading online to adapt to restrictions. ‘Click and collect’ has become the norm for many small and medium-sized businesses in the county.

One such company is the award-winning Murphy’s Butchers in Tullow, which recently launched a new website thanks to Carlow LEO’s online voucher scheme. It funds up to 90% of the cost of an e-commerce website. 138 Carlow businesses have successfully applied to the scheme to the value of €313,500.

Murphy’s is great mix of tradition and new technology. The family business goes back five generations and uses the original methods of meat hanging, but it has also embraced what online can offer.

“The beauty about the website is that you are open 24 hours a day,” said Jim Murphy. “When you are in bed, your business is still making money. Most people go home for their tea and from maybe 8pm to 11pm I’m hoping most sales will come in when they are sitting down in the evening.”

Through the website, people can click and pay for a range of products at night and pick them up the following morning at a time of their choosing. The company has been using competitions and blogs to get people onto the website.

“So far it’s very good,” said Jim. “Customers are very happy with the layout, the simplicity of it.”

The website was designed by local company YourWeb, which is run by Gary Evans and Jane Kavanagh.

The reality of Covid-19 was first brought home to Jim by his sister Margaret, who works in Switzerland with the UN. Restrictions began in Switzerland from late February and Margaret’s forewarnings allowed Jim to get as much stock as possible on hand and to look at social distancing measures. Then 12 March hit. Schools were closed overnight and there was a run on the shops.

“It was bedlam when the schools closed,” recalled Jim. “People were not buying five chicken fillets, they were buying 50. Our business doubled for the first couple of weeks. People were at home cooking, no restaurants open. At the start of the lockdown, chippers weren’t even open. The lockdown was new for everybody.”

During that period, the business offered free delivery in the Carlow area and also a call and collect service. It accounted for around 50% of the business. Some customers were not in the shop for up to 16 weeks. More customers have been coming back into the shop, but the latest restrictions have seen roughly 40% using the company’s online, phone and delivery operation.

The ambitious plan for the New Year is to roll out nationwide delivery with up to 100 products. This will be driven by the website. Murphy’s has its own abattoir and it has been stocked by the same farming families going back five generations. The butchers hang their beef for a minimum of 21 days to allow the meat to stretch and become more tender.

“We are in the 1% in the world to do that. Most factory beef is killed today and boned tomorrow,” said Jim. “My great-grandfather, my grandfather and father – who showed me – all did it … once you taste the difference, there is no comparison.”

Murphy’s availed of many LEO schemes and supports over the years.

“The Local Enterprise Office has plenty to offer businesses if you only look for them. They always have something to offer. I don’t think people use them enough for help, especially small and medium businesses.”

For more information about Murphy’s, check out www.murphysbutcherstullow.ie.