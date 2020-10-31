Death notices

Eileen Webb (nee Maher),

Ellen from 5 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 30 October at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

JOHN CUMMINS

John Cummins, Summerstown Drive, Wilton and late of Bagenalstown, Co.Carlow). Passed away peacefully, on 29 October 2020 at Cork University Hospital after a short illness.

JOHN, beloved husband of the late Josie and loving father of Maureen, Paula and Elma, brother of Edward,Colette and the late Jim, Mary, Anne and Kathleen, devoted grandfather of Camille, Cathal, Alex, Aodhan, Jennie, Jamie, Evan, Cian, Aimee and Chloe.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, uncle Martin, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.