Death notices

Saturday, October 31, 2020

RIP

Eileen Webb (nee Maher),

Ellen from 5 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 30 October at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

 

JOHN CUMMINS

John Cummins, Summerstown Drive, Wilton and late of Bagenalstown, Co.Carlow). Passed away peacefully, on 29 October 2020 at Cork University Hospital after a short illness.

JOHN, beloved husband of the late Josie and loving father of Maureen, Paula and Elma, brother of Edward,Colette and the late Jim, Mary, Anne and Kathleen, devoted grandfather of Camille, Cathal, Alex, Aodhan, Jennie, Jamie, Evan, Cian, Aimee and Chloe.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, uncle Martin, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Shooting season gets the bullet

Saturday, 31/10/20 - 8:45pm

Singalong with KCLR and The Nationalist

Saturday, 31/10/20 - 8:40pm

Innovative teens from St Leo’s among winners at YSI awards

Saturday, 31/10/20 - 12:07pm