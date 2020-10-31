ESB making progress restoring power to homes affected by Storm Aiden

Digital Desk Staff

The ESB says it is making good progress in restoring power to homes and businesses affected by Storm Aiden.

It has reduced the number of customers without electricity to below 1,000 in county Donegal.

A new yellow wind warning will come into place later tonight, concerning Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Guests of 130 kilometres per hour were recorded earlier at Malin Head in Donegal, while 115 kilometre per hour gusts were recorded at Belmullet in Mayo.

Status Yellow – Wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo

View warnings here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt. Click/tap on on each day to view the warnings active for that day. pic.twitter.com/IBFLdZlgnh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2020

Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell, says drivers need to be careful when out on the roads this evening. “Obviously you have got to slow down if you are driving. Also leaving extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front, so you can spot safely if you need to in a hurry.

“There is also the dangers of aquaplaning and the possibility of encountering flooded or damaged roads,” he said.

Mr Farrell is advising people to slow down and to “expect the unexpected” this evening.