Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested after large amounts of drugs and cash were seized in Tipperary.

Gardai carried out a search at a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles shortly after 10pm last night.

They discovered over €640,000 worth of cocaine and about €370,000 in cash.

A man in his late 40s has been detained and has been taken to Templemore Garda Station.