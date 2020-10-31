Innovative teens from St Leo’s among winners at YSI awards

STUDENTS at St Leo’s College, Carlow were recently recognised for their advocacy on domestic violence issues with a Young Social Innovators (YSI) award. The third-place Bronze Award was won by the 2020 YSI group for their domestic violence research and awareness project entitled ‘The loud silence behind closed doors’.

The project team, consisting of around 25 TY students, focused on educating themselves, their peers and the local community to ensure that people know how to deal with domestic violence issues and where they can go to seek help and give help. The girls launched an awareness campaign in their own school as well as organising a social media campaign, a live interview with KCLR and a display of support for Women’s Aid outside Carlow courthouse.

The students visited and linked in with Carlow Women’s Aid and found out first-hand about its work in supporting 400 families throughout the county. They lobbied locally and a petition was signed by 1,000 people to support the work of Women’s Aid to secure commitment for two emergency safe units for victims of domestic abuse in Carlow.

Speaking on behalf of students at St Leo’s, YSI co-ordinator Sheila Graham said: “We are hugely honoured and humbled to be among the nine finalists this year.”

The YSI scheme empowers and support young people to realise their potential as social innovators, giving them the skills and confidence to tackle the social issues facing them, their communities and wider society.

“Little did any of us think in October of last year, when we linked into Carlow Women’s Aid, the significance of the work they would embark on and the significance of awareness raising, particularly in times of lockdown,” Ms Graham said. “They are an incredible group of young women that are an inspiration.”

The students received great support from the school community, including teachers, parents, principal Niamh Broderick and former principal Clare Ryan.

Honoria Gilchrist of Carlow Women’s Aid paid tribute to the St Leo’s students. She said the awareness raised has led to more women seeking help from Women’s Aid. “They absolutely had a huge impact on our service. They spent so much time speaking about and promoting our work,” she added.

St Leo’s was also involved in a fundraising campaign, which raised around €5,000 for Women’s Aid.

Each member of the TY group received a bespoke pin to mark the occasion. Its inscription reads: ‘As a social innovator you have changed the world for the better. Thank you.’

They also received a magnificent piece of cut-glass designed by John Rocha and a cash prize of €750. The YSI team will donate the money to Carlow Women’s Aid.