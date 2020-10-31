Man arrested as gardaí seize €269k worth of crack cocaine and diazepam tablets

  • Home >
Saturday, October 31, 2020

James Cox

One man has been arrested after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of crack cocaine and diazepam tablets in Ballymun, Co Dublin.

The arrested and seizure was made following the search of a premises in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun.

During the course of the search €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and approximately €255,000 worth of diazepam tablets were discovered and seized (pending analysis). €16,400 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia were also seized.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

