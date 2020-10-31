Shooting season gets the bullet

Saturday, October 31, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

THE pheasant shooting season, which traditionally begins on 1 November, has been cancelled this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The season normally involves members of shooting clubs travelling to pheasant shoots around the country, frequently in groups, and is regarded as sport shooting.

Under the current regulations, sporting events must be organised under the structure/licence of a national governing body, funded by Sport Ireland.
Recreational hunting or shooting does not fall under any of the exemptions to Covid-19 restrictions that allow for exercise or sporting events. It has also been clarified that recreational hunting or shooting does not come under any permissible exemptions for travel outside of the home.

The shooting of vermin such as rats, foxes or crows, however, is permissible as an essential support service to the farming and agriculture sector.

