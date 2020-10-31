Singalong with KCLR and The Nationalist

Singer Fiach Moriarty

By Elizabeth Lee

TUNE in to the Johnny Barry Show on KCLR 96FM this Saturday night to hear the from the ‘Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions’, an initiative aimed towards people around the county who are missing social occasions and interactions.

During this difficult time of social distancing and isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots, songs and singing are a great avenue to do so. For this partnership project, each week The Nationalist prints the lyrics of a song that we are all familiar with. KCLR will feature the same piece sung on Saturday nights just after 10.30pm by singer Fiach Moriarty, who will invite listeners to join him in a mass singalong session. The listener/singer is also invited to participate by taking a video of themselves and their family singing along with Fiach and sending it via WhatsApp to Aileen Nolan of Creative Ireland Carlow on 087 3580224.

Fiach will team up with local man Dave Barron of www.fromcarlowstreams.ie to provide us with a related Carlow song from his website which will be featured as part of the project.

Our two songs this week are very sad ones. After finally finding a way of emerging from the shackles of England, after all the centuries of struggle for liberty, some rays of hope emerged with the Treaty of 1921. However, the gloom returned with our Civil War, when former comrades turned against one another, resulting in the deaths of many true patriots on both sides.

***The Galtee Mountain Boy*** tells the story of a young man who had been part of one of the famous Flying Columns along with Hogan, Moylan and Breen. After they won their struggle against the English, they rejected the Treaty and subsequently the young man was captured and sentenced to die at the hands of Free State forces. Some name the young man as Patrick Davern, but most think the character is a symbol for those who died on the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War.

The song has been recorded by many, including by Christy Moore, the Wolfe Tones and Paddy Reilly. When Tipp won the All-Ireland in 2010, it was sung in celebration in Croke Park.

Miley Carroll and Jim Toole also died in the Civil War. Miley (Myles) hailed from Killedmond, Borris and Jim (Seamus) from Rathdangan, Co Wicklow. They were shot on 5 December 1922 in Shean, Myshall, Co Carlow. Both men had avoided capture by crown forces during the War of Independence. They subsequently committed themselves to the anti-Treaty side and again had to go on the run. With three other men they were sheltering in a ‘safe house’ when they got word that their whereabouts was known to the Free State forces.

They made a run for freedom, but two were captured, one escaped and Mylie and Jim were shot. Jim was buried with full church blessings in his family grave at Cranerin, Rathdangan. Sadly, Mylie was buried in Rahanna, but his remains were not allowed into the church and the priest who prayed over the grave did not wear the priestly vestments. Sad days indeed!

From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office and funded through the Creative Ireland Programme. For Further information, contact Aileen Nolan, Creative Ireland Carlow on 059 9136234, 087 3580224 or email [email protected]

MILEY CARROLL AND JIM TOOLE

By Peter Cleary

***In the county of Carlow two rebels were sought for,

Two brave Irish heroes who loved Erin keen;

With the guns of the British that they lent Dick McCarthy

They were both assassinated at Carthy’s in Shean.

That beautiful mountain slopes down over Myshall,

Its brown heathered valleys they had often patrolled,

At length they were shot by their own native tyrants

Just because they stood loyal to the green, white and gold.

The priest of the parish at once was informed

To proceed to the spot where the battle was o’er

For to raise up to glory the souls of the rebels

Who fought to free Ireland and were left in their gore.

May God bless our curate who mounted his charger,

All o’er a rough country like a bird he did fly

For to mingle their souls in the kingdom of glory

Where no traitor or spy may intend to enjoy.

The deeds of those rebels may ne’er be forgotten;

Ireland united no-one can deny.

No high court of justice by Churchill can function

If it’s built on the graves of the downtrodden poor.

But now in deep sorrow our hearts are all broken,

Our face seems as dark as the cold winter snow

For we know we did wrong for to vote in the tyrants

Who sent before God Miley Carroll at Shean.

Likewise Jim O’Toole in that battle had fallen

With the lead of the Thompson some coward laid him low.

His noble ancestors in the dark days of Cromwell

Wore the green flag of Ireland o’er the hills of Wicklow.

Now in conclusion, in respect for those martyrs

Let all you good Christians when out on patrol

Ere you draw nigh the grave of Jim Toole or Myles Carroll

Say the Lord may have mercy on the dead rebels’ souls.***

THE GALTEE MOUNTAIN BOY

***I joined the Flying Column in 1916

In Cork with Seán Moylan, in Tipperary with Dan Breen

Arrested by Free Staters and sentenced to die

Farewell to Tipperary said the Galtee Mountain Boy

We went across the valleys and over the hilltops green

Where we met with Dinny Lacey, Seán Hogan and Dan Breen

Seán Moylan and his gallant men, they kept the flag flying high

Farewell to Tipperary said the Galtee Mountain Boy.

We tracked the Dublin mountains we were rebels on the run

Though hunted night and morning we were outlawed but free men

We tracked the Wicklow mountains as the sun was shining high

Farewell to Tipperary said the Galtee Mountain Boy.

I’m bidding farewell to old Clonmel that I never more will see

And to the Galtee mountains that oft times sheltered me

To the men who fought for their liberty and died without a sigh

May the cause be ne’er forgotten said the Galtee Mountain Boy.***