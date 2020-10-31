Sun shines on Tinryland firm at food awards

A TINRYLAND food company swept the boards at the Irish Food Awards. The Sunshine Juice Company took home seven gongs, including three golds and the ‘best in county’ accolade at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

It was one of several Carlow companies to receive awards, including The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Carlow Brewing Company and fellow gold medallist Seerys.

“It’s a boost for a team and it’s put great pep in our step,” said Paul Walshe, founder and managing director of the Sunshine Juice Company.

Sunshine Juice took gold awards in the veg-based juices, salad and orange juice categories, along with a series of silver and bronze awards. It was a well-deserved lift for the company, which had been affected by Covid-19 and had to cut its workforce from 50 to around 30.

“We have taken a hit like anybody else,” said Paul. “Thirty percent to 40% of our business was food services. Our aim is to get back to 50% in the next 12 months to two years. We have an open line with people we have let go. We were down more and were able to take back ten. Every month we see an improvement.”

When it started, the company supplied orange, apple and pink grapefruit juices to hotels in Dublin and some local coffee shops. Now it has a product range of more than 100 items between own brand and private brands to the likes of Centra and SuperValu.

“The awards do help when you go see your buyers, whether it’s Musgraves or Dunnes. They remember that you do quality products. It gives a great boost to the team coming into Christmas. It’s just the lift they need.”

Seerys received a gold award for its SuperValu Signature Tastes Blood Orange and Vodka Pudding. Carlow Brewing Company won bronze for O’Shea’s ‘To Helles and Back’ Irish lager. The Chocolate Garden of Ireland took silver for its flavoured truffles and raspberry sorbet.

Lauding the other local winners and food companies, James said: “We are a little food hub here in the southeast. We are boxing well above our weight with good local food companies. When you bump into these guys, it’s great to sit down, have a cup a tea and talk about what they are doing and what’s working for them.”

[PANEL]

AWARD WINNERS

Gold – Christmas puddings: Seerys Ltd/Heatherfield SuperValu Signature Tastes Blood Orange and Vodka Pudding

Fruit-based juices: Sunshine Juice Ltd, SuperValu Signature Taste and Inspired by Centra Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Veg-based juices: Sunshine Juice Ltd Inspired by Centra Carrot, Orange and Turmeric Juice

Ready meals and prepared foods (cold): Sunshine Juice Ltd, Compostable summer salad

Silver – Ready meals and prepared foods (cold) vegetarian: Sunshine Juice Ltd, Compostable Melon Free salad

Fruit-based juices: Sunshine Juice Ltd Mango Madness

Individual chocolates: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Cappuccino Praline Truffle

Individual chocolates: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Orange Caramel Truffle

Bronze – Beer and lager: Carlow Brewing O’Shea’s ‘To Helles and Back’ Irish lager

Cakes – chocolate: Seerys Ltd/Heatherfield SuperValu Signature Taste Chocolate Cake

Christmas – puddings: Seerys Ltd/ Heatherfield SuperValu Signature Tastes Kevin Dundon Christmas pudding

Fruit-based juices: Sunshine Juice Ltd, Walshe’s Apple Juice

Veg-based juices: Sunshine Juice Ltd, Green Squeeze

Individual chocolates: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Salted Almond Truffle

Individual chocolates: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Milk Truffles

Individual chocolates: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Whiskey Truffles in Madagascan Single Origin Chocolate.