Varadkar to make statement this afternoon about ‘serious allegations’

Kenneth Fox

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is expected to make a statement this afternoon addressing “serious” allegations relating to his time as Taoiseach.

Opposition parties have said the Tánaiste must clarify allegations that were published earlier today in the Village Magazine.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Sinn Féin business spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said that Leo Varadkar has “serious questions to answer”.

“This is an extremely serious situation and the Fine Gael leader needs to make a full statement on the matter immediately,” Ms O’Reilly said.

The allegations reportedly stem from early 2019 from Mr Varadkar’s time as Taoiseach.

Labour’s Enterprise spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said: “The Minister for Enterprise must clarify and confirm whether what is reported happened.”

Clarifying the situation

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan also called on the Taoiseach to make a statement on the matter, describing the story from this morning as involving a “serious and specific allegation”.

“The Tánaiste should make a statement responding to the allegation and clarifying the situation,” Mr O’Callaghan said via his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall added her voice to calls for Mr Varadkar to make a statement on the matter.

“In view of the import of these allegations we’re calling on the Tánaiste to make an immediate public statement on the veracity of these allegations,” she said.