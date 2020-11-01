Carlow Covid rate above national average

The Covid-19 rate in Carlow is above the national average but less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Sunday evening.

The exact figure is not known due to how the department of health publish figures but it ranges from 0-4.

There have been 153 new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks in Carlow. The Covid-19 rate in the county is 268.7, above the national average of 253.5.

There were 552 cases reported nationally, continuing a downward trend in recent days. The number of new cases has also reduced in the last seven days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

275 are men / 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.