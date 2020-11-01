National Bus Union says HSE staff are being left behind at bus stops

Digital Desk Staff

Updated 15:05

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) says HSE staff have been left behind at bus stops because there is no room for them on board.

It has renewed calls for dedicated bus services for health workers, as capacity’s reduced to about 18 people on a double decker bus.

Nine routes that serve Dublin hospitals are frequently full within three stops of beginning the service, according to the Union.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary says health workers are unhappy with the situation. “Quite a number of HSE staff are been left behind and again they have been complaining themselves through social media in relation to not being able to access their bus of choice to get them to work.

“What we are saying to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin Bus by extension, is that there might be a way of looking at putting some designated buses at some of these pinch points,” he said.

It comes as the NTA has reiterated that public transport should only be used for essential journeys and customers should avoid peak time travel.

They said reduced capacity levels on public transport remain in place causing pressure on some services.

In line with the Government’s living with Covid-19 Level 5 plan, public transport capacity is restricted to 25 per cent.

This has resulted in some services coming under severe pressure with passengers being left behind in some instances.

The problem is most acute on buses early in the morning, particularly in the Dublin region.

Peak times

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said: “The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation.

“NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes. Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus.

“People who can work from home should work from home.

“We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible. Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times.

“And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport.”