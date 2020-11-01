Death notices and funeral arrangements

Eileen Webb (nee Maher)

Eileen Webb, 25 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 30 October 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Bernadette, Terry, Brendan, Colin, Dermot, Kathryn, Colette and John and cherished sister of the late Jim Maher.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, Carlow.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/

John Cummins

John Cummins, Summerstown Drive, Wilton and late of Bagenalstown, Co.Carlow). Passed away peacefully, on 29 October 2020 at Cork University Hospital after a short illness.

JOHN, beloved husband of the late Josie and loving father of Maureen, Paula and Elma, brother of Edward,Colette and the late Jim, Mary, Anne and Kathleen, devoted grandfather of Camille, Cathal, Alex, Aodhan, Jennie, Jamie, Evan, Cian, Aimee and Chloe.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, uncle Martin, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.